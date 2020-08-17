Sections
Home / Cities / Army man assaulted by 9 in Navi Mumbai

Army man assaulted by 9 in Navi Mumbai

An autorickshaw driver and eight others allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old army personnel in Taloja after he and his wife asked the driver not to litter the road. The personnel, who...

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 02:18 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

An autorickshaw driver and eight others allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old army personnel in Taloja after he and his wife asked the driver not to litter the road. The personnel, who is in the city for his leave, has sustained minor injuries. All the nine accused are booked for assault, rioting and criminal intimidation.

The complainant, Pratap More, and his wife Rutuja, 32, stepped out to purchase vegetables on Saturday around 7pm in Rohinjan area.

An autorickshaw driver, later identified as Mithun Ulwekar, 31, flung two empty plastic bottles on the road. Rutuja asked him to pick up the bottles but the driver started to hurl abuses at her, said the police.

The rickshaw driver argued with Rutuja and told her that it is the government’s duty to clear the litter and refused to pick up the bottles.



“More intervened and told the driver not to misbehave with his wife, but the accused assaulted him. There was a scuffle between the complainant and the driver and at least eight more people joined Ulwekar and assaulted More,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector, Taloja police station.

More suffered injuries on his hand and near his eye.

No arrests have been made yet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

31-year-old held for lover’s murder near Mumbai
Aug 17, 2020 02:39 IST
Govt to focus on protecting health care staff from Covid-19
Aug 17, 2020 02:30 IST
Army man assaulted by 9 in Navi Mumbai
Aug 17, 2020 02:18 IST
Valuables worth Rs12 lakh stolen from jewellery shop at Navi Mumbai
Aug 17, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.