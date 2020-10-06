Sections
Army man killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Jammu

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed on Tuesday morning in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the union territory (UT) Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The deceased has been identified as Subedar Sukhdev Singh.

“The JCO sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district,” said a spokesperson of the Indian Army.

India retaliated to Pakistan’s unprovoked act, he added.

Further details are awaited.

