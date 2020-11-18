Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Army officer injured in grenade blast on LoC

Army officer injured in grenade blast on LoC

He was shifted to Army Hospital in Rajouri for treatment. He is stated to be out of danger

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational photo. (AFP)

A captain of the Indian Army was injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials said the incident took place around 12.30am Wednesday in Balakote area of BG sector when Captain Saurav Kumar, 27, of 19 Kumaon was injured.

He was shifted to Army Hospital in Rajouri for treatment. He is stated to be out of danger.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
Nov 18, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Nov 18, 2020 15:11 IST

latest news

Tanveer Sanman postponed, prize money to aid theatre backstage workers
Nov 18, 2020 16:30 IST
IND vs AUS: Bumrah, Shami likely to be rotated for ODIs, T20Is
Nov 18, 2020 16:29 IST
E-cigarette users may have increased susceptibility to Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 16:29 IST
China’s increased scrutiny of imported food products irks trade partners
Nov 18, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.