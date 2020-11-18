Army officer injured in grenade blast on LoC

A captain of the Indian Army was injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials said the incident took place around 12.30am Wednesday in Balakote area of BG sector when Captain Saurav Kumar, 27, of 19 Kumaon was injured.

He was shifted to Army Hospital in Rajouri for treatment. He is stated to be out of danger.