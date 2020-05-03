Army pays tribute to jawans martyred in J&K’s Rampur sector

The Army on Sunday paid tributes to two soldiers, who were martyred in the line of duty in the Rampur sector of Baramulla district, a defence spokesperson said.

Havildar Gokaran Singh and Naik Shankar Singh Merha died in the line of duty in the Rampur sector on May 1.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage on behalf of a proud nation, the spokesperson said.

The soldiers were manning a forward post at the Line of Control and sustained injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rampur Sector. The soldiers were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Havildar Gokaran Singh, 41, had joined the Army in 1996. He hailed from Napper village in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Naik Shankar Singh Merha, 31, had joined the Army in 2010. He belonged to Nali village of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife and a son.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were taken for last rites to their native place, where they will be cremated with full military honours.