Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off

For the past three weeks, both the nuke countries were engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Amid Indo-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video that surfaced on social sites, purportedly showing clashes between the soldiers of the two nuke countries.

“Do not spread rumours or sensationalise Indo-China conflict,” said Indian Army in a statement issued here.

“It has been brought to our notice that a video of eastern Ladakh face-off is doing the rounds on social media. The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide. Currently, no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on the management of borders between the two countries. We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” read the statement issued by a spokesperson of the Army.

For the past three weeks, both the nuke countries were engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.



