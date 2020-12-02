Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts

Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts

The army recruitment rally will be held at Zorawar Stadium in Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu, from February 10 to March 10, 2021.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The army will hold a recruitment rally for 10 districts in Jammu – Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua –next year.

“The army recruitment rally will be held at Zorawar Stadium in Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu, from February 10 to March 10, 2021,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand. Admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough the registered e-mail between January 26 and February 9, 2021.

All candidates are advised to read the rally notification carefully and follow Covid-19 directions issued on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for the recruitment rally.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, limited number of candidates will be called per day. The candidates are advised to report to the rally ground only on the date and time mentioned in the admit card and not to assemble before,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Dec 01, 2020 21:35 IST
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
TMC staves off crisis, says rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari not leaving party
Dec 02, 2020 00:38 IST

latest news

‘Won’t let anyone forcibly take business away from Maharashtra’
Dec 02, 2020 01:06 IST
48.62% voting recorded in Phase 2 of DDC polls
Dec 02, 2020 01:05 IST
BSF officer killed in Pak firing at Rajouri
Dec 02, 2020 01:01 IST
Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts
Dec 02, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.