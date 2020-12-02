Army to hold recruitment rally for 10 Jammu districts

The army will hold a recruitment rally for 10 districts in Jammu – Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua –next year.

“The army recruitment rally will be held at Zorawar Stadium in Sunjuwan Military Station, Jammu, from February 10 to March 10, 2021,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand. Admit cards for the already registered candidates will be sent thorough the registered e-mail between January 26 and February 9, 2021.

All candidates are advised to read the rally notification carefully and follow Covid-19 directions issued on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for the recruitment rally.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, limited number of candidates will be called per day. The candidates are advised to report to the rally ground only on the date and time mentioned in the admit card and not to assemble before,” he said.