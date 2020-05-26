Around 271k migrants have left Delhi aboard 214 special trains: Sisodia

New Delhi: Around 271,000 stranded migrants left Delhi aboard 214 Shramik Special trains between May 7 and May 26, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, even as he urged people to apply for train passes through the government portal instead of walking back to their home towns.

“Between May 7 and Monday, around 241,000 people left Delhi for their home states in as many as 196 trains arranged by the government. On Tuesday, another 18 trains left Delhi with around 30,000 more people… The highest number of trains have left for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and then to other states that include West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh,” said Sisodia.

He further said, “All passengers are screened at designated centres and only asymptomatic individuals are allowed to travel, after a list is prepared. Other than paying for their train tickets, the government also provides them food and water.”

Under the rules drafted by the central government, the states send requests for trains to specific destinations to the Union rail ministry.

“We want to tell people that we have adequate arrangements for them in the city in terms of food and shelter. If they still want to go, we request them to apply for trains through the government portal instead of starting journeys on foot,” said Sisodia in a video press briefing.

He also said the city currently has 2,500 hunger centres that provide people in need with meals twice a day. “The number of people in hunger centres is slowly reducing, with more migrants leaving the city,” he said.