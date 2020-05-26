Sections
Home / Cities / Around 271k migrants have left Delhi aboard 214 special trains: Sisodia

Around 271k migrants have left Delhi aboard 214 special trains: Sisodia

New Delhi: Around 271,000 stranded migrants left Delhi aboard 214 Shramik Special trains between May 7 and May 26, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, even as he urged people to...

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Around 271,000 stranded migrants left Delhi aboard 214 Shramik Special trains between May 7 and May 26, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, even as he urged people to apply for train passes through the government portal instead of walking back to their home towns.

“Between May 7 and Monday, around 241,000 people left Delhi for their home states in as many as 196 trains arranged by the government. On Tuesday, another 18 trains left Delhi with around 30,000 more people… The highest number of trains have left for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and then to other states that include West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh,” said Sisodia.

He further said, “All passengers are screened at designated centres and only asymptomatic individuals are allowed to travel, after a list is prepared. Other than paying for their train tickets, the government also provides them food and water.”

Under the rules drafted by the central government, the states send requests for trains to specific destinations to the Union rail ministry.



“We want to tell people that we have adequate arrangements for them in the city in terms of food and shelter. If they still want to go, we request them to apply for trains through the government portal instead of starting journeys on foot,” said Sisodia in a video press briefing.

He also said the city currently has 2,500 hunger centres that provide people in need with meals twice a day. “The number of people in hunger centres is slowly reducing, with more migrants leaving the city,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.