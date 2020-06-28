Sections
Home / Cities / Arrest of militant’s mom: Don’t target family members without evidence, says J&K Police

Arrest of militant’s mom: Don’t target family members without evidence, says J&K Police

The police statement has come in the wake of heightened social media traction on the issue.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:08 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Over a week after the arrest of a woman, who is the mother of a slain militant and sister of an active militant, during a raid in Kulgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has said it does not target the family of a terrorist without reason.

The police statement has come in the wake of heightened social media traction on the issue.

“JKP does not target family of terrorists without evidence. Sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh and mother of deceased militant Tausif Ahmad Sheikh, Naseema Banoo was arrested on June 20 in a criminal case, besides her recent involvement in recruiting youth into terrorist ranks,” said Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

Bano’s militant son was killed along with four other Hizbul Mujahideen militants including a Kashmir University (KU) assistant professor, in an encounter with security forces in May 2018.



The police sources said Bano’s brother is considered one of the longest serving militants of Kashmir.

Police said Bano of Rampora Qaimoh was arrested under FIR no. 30 of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The FIR is of the year 2018, but it was not clear why she was arrested now. “The arrest was done in compliance of provisions of law and she has been under legally sanctioned custody at the women police station in Anantnag ever since her arrest,” a police statement said.

The police alleged that Bano is involved in a serious criminal case besides toting an automatic weapon, posing next to her son in a photo. “She is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in recruiting at least two youths into militant ranks, arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for militants and terror organisations,” the statement said.

The statement added that just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a slain terrorist does not make her immune to arrest. “Anyone who wishes to challenge the decision is free to approach the court of law for redressal,” it said.

The police also claimed that many social media posts have been generated and shared which have “twisted the facts to disturb peace and tranquility”.

“Police have taken cognizance of the matter and anyone trying to instigate others through whatsoever means will be prosecuted against,” the statement added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jobless youth ends life after father scolds him
Jun 28, 2020 22:05 IST
Bhiwani spinning mill sacked infected workers, alleges MP Dharambir Singh
Jun 28, 2020 22:02 IST
East Bengal hopeful of joining ISL with help of WB govt: Official
Jun 28, 2020 22:01 IST
Get building plan approvals in Chandigarh at the click of a mouse from July 15
Jun 28, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.