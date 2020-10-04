Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Arrested for assaulting ASI, woman thrashes another cop in Raikot police station

Arrested for assaulting ASI, woman thrashes another cop in Raikot police station

The woman, her two children and kin also tore the woman constable’s uniform.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A woman arrested for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) thrashed a lady constable in Raikot police station, police said on Sunday.

The woman, her two children and kin also tore the woman constable’s uniform.

The police have lodged an FIR against the woman identified as Madhu of Noora Mahi Mohalla of Raikot, her son Vansh, daughter Ravina and relative Jagsir Singh after arresting them.

The constable said that when they were questioning Madhu, her children and kin came to the police station and created a ruckus there. Her son had started recording a video of the incident on his mobile phone and when the woman constable asked him to stop recording, the accused started thrashing her.

The cop said that her son and kin also molested her. A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causes hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Raikot City police station.

On Friday, the woman had thrashed ASI Najar Singh and tore his uniform, during his visit to Noora Mahi Mohalla of Raikot. The woman was arrested and a case was lodged against the woman under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:26 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Active cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Oct 04, 2020 23:27 IST
Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets
Oct 04, 2020 23:22 IST
Bigg Boss 14 written updates: Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Jasmin-Shehzad
Oct 04, 2020 23:23 IST
IT Park project: CHB to build EWS houses elsewhere
Oct 04, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.