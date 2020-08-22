Artisans’ businesses hit as Covid casts shadow on Ganesha idol sales in Ludhiana

An artist giving final touches to a 5-ft Ganpati idol on Ganesh Chaturthi at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

LUDHIANA After months of sculpting and year-long wait for the festival, idol makers in the city witnessed poor sales on Ganesh Chaturthi as customers remained indoors due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The artisans, who bank on these earnings to sustain a whole year, claimed that there were hardly any pre-bookings for Ganesha idols this year.

Ludhiana has recently emerged as the Covid capital of Punjab with most number of infections and fatalities due to it.

Naresh Kumar, who hails from Rajasthan and has been making Ganpati idols for the last 15 years, said his stall used to see a huge rush around the festival, but not this time. Stating that only a few customers turned up in the last two weeks, he said he sold just two small idols on Saturday (Ganesh Chaturthi).

His stall is set up near Sherpur Chowk and is easily accessible to buyers, but due to the growing number of coronavirus cases, residents are reluctant to step out of their homes.

“Last year, I sold 300 idols of all sizes, which can take up to two months to make. However, I was able to sell only 60 idols till Saturday. The pandemic has hit everyone financially and our business has been severely affected,” said Naresh, adding that he is worried about making ends meets as he is the sole bread-winner in his family.

Naresh said he learnt the art of idol-making from his father, who has been making them for the last 50 years. “I was 15 when I started assisting my father in making idols and used to spend my entire day with him. Gradually, I learnt to do it on my own.”

However, he is not the only artisan hit by the Covid-induced slump.

Harsh Kubar said this festival is important for idol-makers as they make earnings to last a whole year, but this time they are deep into losses.

“I have prepared 10 Ganpati idols ranging 5 to 10ft, but no piece has been sold. Only 1 to 2.5ft idols are getting a few takers. These are available at the cost of ₹400 to ₹5,000,” he said.

He said customers preferred smaller clay idols as these can be easily immersed, even in a bucket of water at home. “Due to the pandemic and lockdown on weekends, outdoor immersion is difficult, so majority of customers purchased smaller idols which can be immersed at home,” he said.

RESIDENTS PREFER ONLINE PURCHASE

Some residents also chose to explore the online buying options to avoid a run to the market.

Ishita Sharma of Punjab Mata Nagar here said, “I was reluctant to step out of my house to purchase Ganesha idol as the number of coronavirus cases is growing. So, I purchased one online. There was a lot of choice and all sizes were available so I bought a small one. However, my best friend made an idol at home with clay.”