Artist distributes Ganpati idols for free to customers who lost jobs during pandemic

An assistant art director from Nanivali, Boisar has been giving out Ganesh idols, free of cost, to the families who have lost their earning source during the Covid-19 pandemic, and could afford to buy the idol this year. So far, he has distributed 60 Ganesh idols.

Swapnil Gharat, 29, who has worked for many Bollywood films, has been making Ganesh idols since 2016.

Gharat initially started making idols as a hobby and later took this up as a profession. “More than 250 Ganesh idols are sold every year. But this year, due to the pandemic situation, not many of my regular did not make any bookings,” he said.

He later called his regular customers to enquire about the orders, but unfortunately many had lost jobs and were facing a financial crisis. He then decided to distribute idols for free.

“Almost 70% of my customers have lost their jobs. Some amongst them who have businesses were incurring losses. Some of them are saving money to pay for school fees. Those who were admitted due to Covid-19 have lost their savings in treatment. Around 20% of the customers brought the idol. I decided to give out the Ganesh idols for free to rest 80% of them. I know these idols will bring a smile to their faces,” Gharat said.

A customer Ramchandra Makhane, said, “We have been celebrating this festival since the past 26 years. My father started this ritual. I lost him 10 years back, but we decided to continue with the festivity, in his memory. I work as an electrician, and since the past five months, I have been earning a mere ₹2,000. Hence, we decided to not bring Ganesh idol this year. Swapnil then gave us the idol and he did not charge us for it. We are grateful to him for this.”