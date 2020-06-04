Sections
Home / Cities / Arya College holds webinar on reshaping Indian economy post lockdown

Arya College holds webinar on reshaping Indian economy post lockdown

Experts explore various ways to boost the economy-- from promoting self-reliance to redefining priorities of various sectors

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the economy to an abrupt halt, leading to job losses and stagnation. (Getty Images)

With the pandemic-induced lockdown bringing the economy to an abrupt halt, leading to job losses and stagnation, the department of commerce and business management of Ludhiana’s Arya College, in association with the internal quality assurance cell, organised a webinar titled ‘Reshaping the Indian economy in the post-lockdown era’.

College principal Savita Uppal inaugurated the event, which was organised under the stewardship of Arya College Management Committee secretary Satisha Sharma. Uppal said that in times of such a crisis, there is a need to reshape the economy and promote self-reliance.

Head of the commerce department, Prof Shailija Anand said the commerce sector needs to redefine its priorities.

Principal of the Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ajay Sharma, who was the resource person at the event, spoke about the issues facing the Indian economy, including low GDP rates, unemployment, inflation, and deterioration of small-scale businesses and industries.



