As cases rise, Navi Mumbai goes under complete lockdown till Monday

Four days after going into ten-day lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now issued orders to enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday, wherein supermarkets and departmental stores will also remain shut and only home delivery will be permitted. Earlier essential services were permitted.

As per the revised order by NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal, for the stricter lockdown, only health services and essential services are allowed to operate till July 13.

Misal said, “The supermarkets will remain shut, while only home delivery will be permitted. All gardens, parks, open gyms shall remain closed. Swimming pools, gymkhana, etc within society premises shall also remain close.” The NMMC has warned of action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act against anyone found violating the order.

Sameera Shaikh, 36, homemaker from Sarsode village in Nerul said, “We have stocked up on basic essentials. Home delivery will be a problem due to heavy rains. But we will abide by the orders and not step out.”

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police, on Monday, registered 928 cases against persons who stepped out without essential or medical emergency reasons. Around 2,709 cases were registered against motorists and bikers for taking their vehicles out with no valid reasons, violating the lockdown orders.