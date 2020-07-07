Sections
Home / Cities / As cases rise, Navi Mumbai goes under complete lockdown till Monday

As cases rise, Navi Mumbai goes under complete lockdown till Monday

Four days after going into ten-day lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now issued orders to enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday, wherein supermarkets...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:35 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Four days after going into ten-day lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now issued orders to enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday, wherein supermarkets and departmental stores will also remain shut and only home delivery will be permitted. Earlier essential services were permitted.

As per the revised order by NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal, for the stricter lockdown, only health services and essential services are allowed to operate till July 13.

Misal said, “The supermarkets will remain shut, while only home delivery will be permitted. All gardens, parks, open gyms shall remain closed. Swimming pools, gymkhana, etc within society premises shall also remain close.” The NMMC has warned of action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act against anyone found violating the order.

Sameera Shaikh, 36, homemaker from Sarsode village in Nerul said, “We have stocked up on basic essentials. Home delivery will be a problem due to heavy rains. But we will abide by the orders and not step out.”



Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police, on Monday, registered 928 cases against persons who stepped out without essential or medical emergency reasons. Around 2,709 cases were registered against motorists and bikers for taking their vehicles out with no valid reasons, violating the lockdown orders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK’s Rishi Sunak urged to go further to protect young from recession
Jul 07, 2020 23:41 IST
Five days on, teething troubles at plasma bank
Jul 07, 2020 23:41 IST
Mayur Vihar’s efforts to end containment rules end in police case
Jul 07, 2020 23:40 IST
Despite SEBI ban, builders continue to offer assured returns scheme in Mohali
Jul 07, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.