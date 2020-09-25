As cases surge in rural Pune, Ajit Pawar hands over 51 ambulances to zilla parishad

Pune: During a public event on Friday morning, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over 51 ambulances dedicated to Covid-19 patients from rural areas. The ambulances are supported by oxygen supply and will be controlled at the taluka control room. On Friday, 16 of these ambulances were registered with the regional transport office (RTO) while 46 more ambulances are expected to be added to the fleet by next week.

The ambulances will be dedicated to the rural primary health centres and hospitals. Pawar said, “We must tone down celebrations for any festivals this year considering the Covid-19.”

Zilla parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “The initiative is unique in more than one way. It is the first time in the country that the gram panchayat have joint ownership with other gram panchayats of a public property and also the unspent money was used for this purpose. A total of 97 ambulances were purchased out of which 51 were handed over. All the ambulances will be controlled by the taluka control room and can be contacted by the designated nodal officers. The ambulances have been supported by oxygen cylinders and will be controlled from the control room”

The 97 ambulances have been purchased by MP funds and gram panchayat funds out of which 92 were purchased for primary health care centres and ZP hospitals.

Rural Pune is reporting over 1,000 cases on a daily basis. Currently, the total number of cases has gone up to 49,411 in nagar parishad and gram panchayats of which 32,369 have recovered and discharged. Out of the total number of active cases, 15,785 are active cases of which 11,270 are in hospital isolation and 4,515 in home isolation. A total of 1,257 deaths has been reported till date. Over 1.76 lakh samples have been tested till date in rural Pune.