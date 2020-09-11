AS Covid cases spike, Ghaziabad moves to secure containment zones

With the total Covid-19 cases in the district crossing 10,000 and rising, the Ghaziabad district administration has turned to ensure compliance of all containment zone protocols.

As on September 10, the district has 321 containment zones that are supposed to remain closed to all activities and movement of people except for essential services. That, however, has not been the case on the ground. On September 4, HT had highlighted that the surveillance and barricading measures to check these restrictions were lax in several containment zones.

“We reviewed the situation and asked the secretary of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) to take help of municipal commissioner and respective incident commanders (in-charges of the containment zones) to ensure that all protocols, including sealing, are followed” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to official records, there is a major surge in number of Covid-19 cases in prime localities of Ghaziabad. The highest affected localities are under Kavi Nagar police station area that had 293 fresh cases from September 1 to 10. The other police station areas are Indirapuram with 278 fresh cases, Sihani Gate 201, Sahibabad 195, Kaushambi 71 and Vijay Nagar with 123 cases, among others.

“We suspect that most fresh cases are coming in from existing containment zones. These zones must be secured in order to contain the spread of infection,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.

Dr. V B Jindal, president of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association, agreed.

“It would also be handy if all residents of these containment zones are tested,” he said.

The district magistrate said that the secretary of the Ghaziabad development authority has been given additional responsibility to supervise the containment zone activity after the previous officer, an additional district magistrate, had turned positive for Covid-19.

The Ghaziabad district, according to state control room records of September 11, has tally of 10219 Covid-19 cases which includes 1642 active cases which is the highest single day figure since March.

MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner, said that the corporation will be most willing to help out the district officials.

“On our part, we have got prepared rolls of tapes like the ones which are used to secure scene of crime, which we have provided to all police posts to mark and secure the zones. If the administration requires wooden poles instead, our quick response teams will make them available,” he added.

According to the July 24 order of the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the area of category-1 zones, having one positive cases, is defined in a radius of 100 metres or an entire Mohalla, whichever is less, while the category-2 zones are created in a radius of 200 metres along with a buffer zone on outer periphery whose area is to be assessed on the basis of local conditions.

In the recent unlock 4 directions issued by UP chief secretary, RK Tiwari, had said that the lockdown in containment zone will continue till September 30 and the containment zones are to be defined on the basis of July 24 directions besides only essential services will be allowed.