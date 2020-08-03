As HP restricts entry, tourists flood Morni, throw caution to wind

With Himachal Pradesh restricting the entry of tourists, Morni – the hill station of Panchkula – has become the new haunt for holidaymakers. The hill station, which is just five hours from Delhi and 45 kilometres from Chandigarh, has seen a fourfold increase in footfall in the last few weeks.

What’s more worrying is that the visitors are often seen roaming without masks and violating social distancing norms, putting themselves and others at risk for infection. This even as Panchkula’s Covid count is rapidly increasing.

During weekends, the roads leading to Morni remain abuzz with cars from Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and even Uttarakhand. Youngsters speeding on two-wheelers without helmets or masks are a common sight.

In view of the rush, police had barricaded the entry points to the hill station. A cop deputed at the Mandhna T-Point said: “The number of vehicles has increased in the last few weeks. By noon, at least 50 vehicles cross this T-point. This is because Himachal Pradesh has made the process very cumbersome for tourists to enter their state.”

The Tikkar Tal Lake, which is a major tourist attraction, sees a huge rush. Guards at the parking lot say that at least 200 cars are parked here everyday. ( Sant Arora/HT )

The Tikkar Tal Lake, which is a major attraction, sees at least 400 to 500 parked here everyday.

When this correspondent visited the spot, groups of young men were seen freely drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music, undeterred by the police presence a few metres away. Some others were seen sitting in close proximity to each other, taking selfies and enjoying their meal and drinks.

One such visitor was Gundeep Singh, who had come from Ludhiana with his friends. None of them were wearing masks. When asked, he said: “We can’t go to Himachal, so we planned a one day-trip to Morni. We will leave by evening.”

A family sitting under a shelter in Tikkar Taal without masks, unmindful of the risk they exposing themselves to amid the Covid-19 outbreak. ( Sant Arora )

A few steps ahead, two-three families were seen sitting having their meal under a single shelter. Amresh Khajuria from Mohali said, “My son brought us here for a trip. This is the first time that we have explored this place and it’s beautiful. I would like to come here, again.”

Two youths, who introduced themselves as resident doctors from Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, were seen enjoying the weather but without masks.

Kishan Pal Joshi, the security guard at the parking, was the only one seen covering his face properly. He said: “Earlier, we got around 20 to 30 visitors on weekdays and 50 to 60 more on weekends. But now, we have at least 150 to 200 cars parked here everyday and on weekends, the rush increases by 400-500 cars.”

When contacted, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “We will be soon picking up samples from tourist spots.”