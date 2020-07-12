Sections
As infections rise, Patiala admn tightens vigil

The district’s tally has already crossed the 550-mark, with as many as 149 cases being reported in the last four days alone.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Tight security outside a containment zone at Chandni Chowk in Patiala on Sunday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

In view of the rising Covid-19 infections in the district, Patiala administration has decided to tighten the curbs and have round-the-clock police deployment in containment zones.

During a meeting with key administration officials on Sunday, deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit said, “We will have round-the-clock police deployment in containment zones to limit the movement of people. We cannot compromise with the safety of rest of the residents.”

Directing officials to take strict action against violators, the DC said, “In case anyone is found without a mask or not adhering to social distancing norms, they should be immediately fined.”



Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra was directed to ensure comprehensive testing to identify suspected cases.

Deploying ADC (D) Preeti Yadav to monitor Covid-19 testing, isolated cases and home-isolated persons through sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and civil surgeon, he said that check will also be kept on all Level-1,2 and 3 facilities.

He also issued directions to the SDMs to take the recent spike in Covid cases as an emergent situation and keep a strict vigil on outsiders with the help of flying squads, revenue patwaris, police, NGOs, Asha and anganwari workers.

