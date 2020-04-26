Sections
Home / Cities / As J&K HC steps in, help pours in for 122 destitute children in Jammu

As J&K HC steps in, help pours in for 122 destitute children in Jammu

Driven by a report by Hindustan Times on the difficulties being faced by the destitute children, JKSLSA, under the guidance of high court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, decided to reach out to them.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

(HT Photo)

The J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) on Sunday stepped in to help the 122 children of Balgran, a home for the destitute here, after HT reported about their hardships on Sunday.

“Driven by a report by Hindustan Times on the difficulties being faced by the destitute children, JKSLSA, under the guidance of high court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, decided to reach out to them,” said M K Sharma, JKSLSA member secretary.

Sharma said he spoke to A K Khajuria, president of the society managing Balgran’s affairs, and visited the home on Sunday morning to enquire about the availability of food and other essentials.

Following this, Sharma requested Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar to provide cereals, oil, ghee etc to the institution, who readily agreed and assured to drop the essentials at Balgran in a day or two.



Thanking HT for highlighting the issue, Balgran president A K Khajuria said, “We have received donations in kind as well as in cash thereafter. Balgran is highly grateful to HT. District social welfare officer supplied pulses, soap, atta (flour), rice etc as per instructions of the principal secretary and social welfare department director.”

The lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic had made life difficult for the destitute kids as donations had stopped coming in.

Majority of these children are orphans and have none to look after them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.