Sections
Home / Cities / As mercury rises, Covid warriors in Mohali hospitals feel ‘stifled’ in PPE kits

As mercury rises, Covid warriors in Mohali hospitals feel ‘stifled’ in PPE kits

The rising temperatures have made life difficult for medical staff using personal protective equipment while working in designated Covid-19 treating centres in the district

Updated: May 05, 2020 17:58 IST

By Hillary Victor,

Healthcare workers attending to a patient at the Covid centre in Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur. (HT Photo)

The rising temperatures have made life difficult for medical staff using personal protective equipment (PPE) while working in designated Covid-19 treating centres in the district, with most of them unable eat, drink or even use toilet facilities during their eight-hour shifts.

Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, which is treating 71 Covid-19 patients from three districts, Mohali, Fathegarh Sahib and Rupnagar, has a team with seven members in every shift, including a doctor, two nursing staff, two ward attendants and two persons from housekeeping, all wearing the PPE kits for eight hours.

Dr SPS Goraya, the hospital’s medical superintendent, says: “Once the staff wear the kits they can only remove it at the end of their duty hours. These days due to the soaring temperatures the situation is getting worse.”

Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, medical specialist at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, says “after wearing the kit, we cannot eat or drink anything. We sweat a lot and sometimes it’s difficult to breathe.”



Nothing can be done about it, however, he says, adding, “Duty comes first and our passion to treat patients keeps us in high spirits.”

So how do they cope? Dr Bhooshan says the mantra is “drink very little water and eat a heavy meal before the shift.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
May 05, 2020 18:56 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
May 05, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Dhoni a big idol, great lesson to just watch him during IPL: Buttler
May 05, 2020 19:09 IST
Haryana to reserve 2 dialysis machines for Covid patients in all hospitals
May 05, 2020 19:04 IST
Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she’s like his ‘daughter’
May 05, 2020 19:10 IST
Special permission to transport Maharashtra SSC, HSC answer papers for timely results
May 05, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.