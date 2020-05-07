As part of Haryana’s diversification drive, farmers opting for non-paddy crops to get Rs 7,000 per acre

CHANDIGARH: In its first firm crop diversification push, the Haryana government has decided to buy maize and pulses at the minimum support price (MSP).

This was announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar while launching the ambitious Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme during his address on the Haryana Aaj programme on Wednesday evening.

Appealing to farmers to save water, Khattar said, “Under the Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme, farmers switching over to an alternative crop in place of paddy during this season will be given an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre.”

The crop diversification drive of the BJP-JJP coalition government comes ahead of the paddy transplantation season that begins on June 15. Haryana produces near 68 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, including over 25 LMT of basmati.

The land under paddy transplantation across the state is about 32 lakh acres.

In one acre, about 30 quintal paddy (parmal) is produced and a farmer earns around Rs 30,000 per acre after excluding the input cost that is over Rs 20,000 per acre.

Haryana’s agricultural production programmes have been determined by the need for national food security. The Centre gives a remunerative price, leading to certainty among farmers for marketing for paddy. Because of the assured marketing of the paddy under MSP even non-rice producing areas have taken up paddy production on a large scale.

The cultivation of paddy has contributed to the degradation of natural resources such as water and soil. The groundwater table of Haryana has been declining steadily.

36 BLOCKS IN DARK ZONE

According to Khattar, 36 blocks of the state have become dark zones where the ground level water depletion rate has doubled in 12 years. It means that where the ground water level was earlier at 20 metres, it has now depleted to 40 metres.

There are 19 such blocks, where the water depth has exceeded 40 metres. However, out of these 19, there are 11 blocks in which paddy is not sown.

Eight paddy-rich blocks, including Ratia, Siwan, Guhla, Pipli, Shahabad, Babain, Ismailabad and Sirsa, where the depth of groundwater level exceeds 40 metres, would be included in this scheme.

The land under the panchayat having ground water depth of more than 35 metres will not get permission to sow paddy. However, the incentive amount will be given to the panchayat only.

Apart from these blocks, if the farmers of the remaining blocks also want to stop sowing paddy, they can apply for the incentive amount by giving information in advance.

80% SUBSIDY FOR MICRO-IRRIGATION

Khattar has urged the farmers to make up their minds to sow crops which require less water than paddy, such as maize, arhar, urad, guar, cotton, bajra, til and grishm moong (Baisakhi moong), to ensure the availability of water for future generations.

The state government is giving 80% subsidy to the farmers who have adopted micro-irrigation and drip irrigation system along with growing alternative crops in place of paddy.

Khattar has appealed to the farmers of the state to promote water conservation and save water for future generations in the same way they leave their land as inheritance for their coming generations.

AT A GLANCE

Rice procured from Haryana for Central pool (in lakh metric tonnes)

2015-16: 29

2016-17: 36

2017-18: 40

2018-19: 40

2019-20: 43