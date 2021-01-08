Sections
As Punjab reopens schools, Haryana schools demand the same

Citing losses and overall adverse impact on the education of the students during lockdown, owners, directors and principals have joined in to demand the reopening

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 04:57 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

As schools for students of Class 5 onwards reopened all over Punjab on Thursday, the private schools in Ambala, too, have demanded a reopening in a phased manner.

Citing losses and overall adverse impact on the education of the students during lockdown, owners, directors and principals have joined in to demand the reopening.

A delegation under the banner of Haryana Progressive Schools Conference met MLA Aseem Goel to hand over a memorandum in the name of chief minister Manohar Lal on the same.

Saurabh Kapoor, president of Integrated Private School Welfare Society, said, “Students’ studies have largely been compromised and they should be allowed to come to schools so that the remaining time before exams can be utilised in a productive manner. Apart from this, management is under immense financial pressure as banks have started taking EMIs.”



On this, MLA Goel said, “I understand their problem and I have spoken to education minister Kanwar Pal in their presence. He has assured that a positive step will be taken soon.”

Classes above 9 already operational

The Haryana education department had already allowed reopening of government and private schools for classes 9 and 11 from December 14, and for classes 10 and 12 from December 21, for three hours.

The private schools have also talked about taking full precautions as laid down by the government for students above Class 9.

State vice-president of the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference Prashant Munjal said, “This pilot project of the government has trained us on how to educate students while following Covid protocols. The reopening of schools from Class 9 onwards has gotten a positive response.”

An official of the Haryana education department, on the condition of anonymity, said that despite winters and rising Covid cases, the attendance had improved in government schools: “Average attendance in schools was around 5-7% in the first week of reopening in December. Now, around 20-25% students are attending physical classes daily despite a few cases of students and teachers testing positive at a school in the cantonment earlier this week.”

