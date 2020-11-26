Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / As trains resume, 243 migrant workers leave Jalandhar to meet kin

As trains resume, 243 migrant workers leave Jalandhar to meet kin

Train services were resumed after nearly two months.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The resumption of passenger trains has brought cheers to migrant workers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as around 243 left Jalandhar to attend social events and meet their families in their ancestral villages and towns.

As per the officials of the city railway station, around 243 migrants left the city on Thursday in Amritsar-Jaynagar Express, known as Shaheed Express at 3.30 pm. On Wednesday, around 112 passengers had boarded the train for Bihar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh from the city station.

Neha, who along with her family was going to attend the marriage function of her cousin in Gorakhpur, said that due to farmers’ agitation, she had cancelled her plan to attend the event. However, with trains resuming after nearly two months, she would be able to attend the event on November 30.

Sanjeev Kumar, 38, from Chappra in Bihar, who works as a construction contractor here, said that his family in Bihar is organising a religious event and he was not sure whether he would be able to attend it. He said that he could not visit his hometown Sapra during the Chhath festival on November 20.

While Arvind Mishra, 40, a factory worker, who was going to Bihar’s Samastipur to meet his ailing mother, said that he had not visited his town for the last eight months and was eagerly waiting for the restoration of train services.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Nov 26, 2020 22:41 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Winds improve air quality, mercury set to fall in Noida, Ghaziabad
Nov 26, 2020 22:53 IST
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Nov 26, 2020 22:53 IST
IND vs AUS: Kohli hints rotation of Shami, Bumrah in white-ball series
Nov 26, 2020 22:53 IST
About 22.1% found positive for antibodies in UP’s sero survey
Nov 26, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.