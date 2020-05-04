As virus spreads its tentacles, govt primary schools in Ludhiana open

At least three government primary schools were found open in Ludhiana on Monday in violation of the lockdown norms even as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is fast spreading its grip on the city, which has now been declared a red zone. The schools in question include the Government Primary School (GPS), Jawaddi; GPS, Sangowal; and GPS Nehru Memorial, which were open for two hours on Monday while GPS, Purvi 2, was open on Sunday, for carrying out the admission process.

While some school heads stated that they were asked by the district authorities to increase the enrolment in their schools and visit the schools between 7am to 11am, others said that they had gone to the school for other work.

Satvinder Kaur, school head of GPS, Sangowal, said, “I visited the school to collect the data of the students, so that their parents can be contacted to enhance enrolment in our school. As the school gate was open, four parents came to enrol their children. Hence, we admitted two students today. I have pasted our contact numbers outside the school and requested the nearby gurdwara authorities to keep announcing regarding the online admission process.”

Government Primary School Nehru Memorial ( ht photo )

“Though there are no written orders by the education department to visit the schools, we need the data of the students to increase the enrolment and are left with no other option. Therefore, three teachers went to the school to collect the records,” she said.

Parminder Kaur, school head, GPS, Jawaddi, (morning shift), said, “I had gone to the school to collect the records of the students. As heavy rains lashed the city last night, I went to inspect the mid-day meal kitchen where food grains have been stored since the last one-and-a-half month. Meanwhile, some parents found the school gate open, so they started inquiring about the admission process. I guided them to apply online.”

Government Primary School, Purvi 2 ( ht photo )

DEO REFUTES ALLEGATIONS

Refuting the allegations, district education officer (DEO), elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “We have given no instructions to the school heads to visit the schools to increase the enrolment. I have asked all the heads to conduct the admissions online.”

“I have directed deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh to talk to the school heads to find the reason behind opening the schools,” she said.

“We have not given any instructions to re-open the schools. The school heads were directed to hold the admissions online,” said director, public instructions (elementary), Inderjit Singh, adding that he will look into the matter.

Government Primary School, Jawaddi ( ht photo )

PRIVATE SCHOOLS WRITE TO DC

Members of associated schools, Joint Action Front, Ludhiana, wrote to the deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal, “Government school heads are violating the curfew orders by opening their schools to enrol new students.”

The members have requested the DC to permit them to open their schools and take stern action against the erring government schools.