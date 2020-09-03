Sections
Home / Cities / Asha workers are the real corona warriors: Ludhiana civil surgeon

Asha workers are the real corona warriors: Ludhiana civil surgeon

Asha workers, who have been facing the wrath of residents in micro-containment zones, have got the backing of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga.In a statement on...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Asha workers, who have been facing the wrath of residents in micro-containment zones, have got the backing of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga.

In a statement on Thursday, Bagga vehemently opposed the vicious rumours doing the rounds of social media that accuse Asha workers of being involved in organ harvesting racket.

Lauding their services, Bagga said, “Asha workers are the real corona warriors who are working round-the-clock to motivate suspected patients to get tested. Besides, they are providing health-related information to patients in home isolation,” he said.

“But most importantly, they are bringing pregnant women to hospitals during pandemic and also ensuring the continuation of vaccination programme among children in these times,” he added.



The civil surgeon added, “Over the last few days, instead of honouring these corona warriors, some mischievous elements have been trying to tarnish the image of Asha workers and the health department by spreading false and misleading propaganda on social media.”

Recently, a letter by the Birmi village panchayat of Raikot stated that they will not allow Covid testing in the village as there is no treatment available for Covid-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Netflix series triggers controversy
Sep 03, 2020 23:34 IST
Study shows Covid can spread in public vehicles
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
No Question Hour in Bengal House
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.