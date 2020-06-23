Sections
ASHA workers in Himachal to get ₹2,000 incentive for their work amid Covid-19: Jai Ram

He said the ASHA workers not only helped in detecting people with influenza-like illness symptoms, but also in effective implementation of quarantine norms.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

The accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers in Himachal Pradesh have played a key role in the battle against Covid-19 and the state government has decided to give them ₹2,000 incentive for June and July, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was addressing the ASHA workers via video-conferencing from Shimla. “Himachal Pradesh has effectively fought Covid-19 and ASHA workers have played a pivotal role in the implementation of preventive measures,” the CM said.

The Active Case Finding Campaign launched by the state government was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM added.



He said the ASHA workers are also educating the masses regarding importance of social distancing and use of face masks to prevent spread of virus.”They also sensitized people in home quarantine to strictly follow the norms to ensure that they and their family members remain safe,” he added.

The CM said the state government has succeeded in checking community spread and the credit goes to the ASHA workers.

