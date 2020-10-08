Sections
ASHA workers stage protest against Haryana government in Karnal

They demanded implementation of the notification dated July 21, 2018 for regularisation of services of ASHA and NHM workers along with incentives for services and risk allowances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

(HT Photo)

The ASHA workers on Thursday held a protest here against the Haryana government for ignoring their demands regarding implementation of a notification dated 2018.

While addressing the gathering, Rani Devi, state vice-president of ASHA workers unions, said they have been demanding implementation of the notification dated July 21, 2018 for regularisation of services of ASHA and NHM workers along with incentives for services and risk allowances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to the district administration, which was addressed to the chief minister. They ended the protest after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar agreed to meet their representatives on October 20.

The ASHA workers have also threatened to hold a state-level rally at Gohana of Baroda constituency on October 22, if the demands are not fulfilled. “We will also launch a campaign against the BJP during the Baroda bypoll if the issues are not resolved,” Devi said.

