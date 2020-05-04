Sections
Home / Cities / Ashu, Bittu inspect isolation centre at Residential School for Meritorious Students

Ashu, Bittu inspect isolation centre at Residential School for Meritorious Students

Ashu inspected the kitchen where food for the people staying at the isolation centre is prepared and expressed his satisfaction over the hygiene maintained over there

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inspecting the food consumed by people at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Amid allegations of mismanagement at isolation centres, Punjab consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday took stock of arrangements at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students near Rose Garden.

Ashu inspected the kitchen where food for the people staying at the isolation centre is prepared and expressed his satisfaction over the hygiene maintained over there.

Ashu said, “The food being served to the people staying at the centre tastes like home-cooked food. One serving has four chapatis, daal, sabzi and salad. Tea is also being served along with rusk and biscuits for three times daily. The best facilities are being provided and a new setup for washing bed sheets and pillow covers is also being established at the centre.”

“I have deputed MC councillor Sunny Bhalla to help the district administration if anything is required at the centre,” Ashu said.



The leaders also interacted with the staff from the health department and district administration that have been deputed at the centre.

BITTU HANDS OVER PPE KITS

Bittu handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the staff. He lauded the health department officials for their fight against Covid-19 and said Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government is committed to the welfare of residents. “There are always sufficient funds to provide the best healthcare to residents. Medical equipment worth ₹1 crore has already been provided to the health department out of my Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund. I will also provide more funds if the health department wants to purchase additional equipment,” Bittu said.

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana on Monday. ( HT PHOTO )

Ashu said he has in total, donated 250 PPE kits at the isolation centre. “Hundred PPE kits were handed over by MC councillor Mamta Ashu on Saturday and 150 kits were handed over by me on Monday. The health department staff will be provided with the best infrastructure to fight Covid-19,” Ashu said.

Besides, Punjab Congress leader Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) vice-chairman Karan Warring also accompanied Ashu and Bittu.

Videos, where the residents have alleged that no proper facilities are being provided to them at isolation centres, have earlier gone viral on social media portals.

On May 2, MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains had accused the district administration of mismanagement at the centres and delay in the screening of pilgrims who had returned from Nanded. The MLA had alleged that no proper facilities are being provided at the isolation centres and the pilgrims are struggling to even get potable water.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
May 04, 2020 23:19 IST
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 23:26 IST
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
May 04, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Worst case scenario: BMC prepares for 75K cases by May-end, 12K symptomatic and 63K asymptomatic
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Liquor shops open in the city; people queue up maintaining social distance
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Kejriwal Cabinet approved Rs 1crore for family of IB staffer who died in February riots
May 04, 2020 23:21 IST
Veggie markets in Haryana are new hotbeds of contagion
May 04, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.