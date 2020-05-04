Ashu, Bittu inspect isolation centre at Residential School for Meritorious Students

Punjab consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inspecting the food consumed by people at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Amid allegations of mismanagement at isolation centres, Punjab consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday took stock of arrangements at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students near Rose Garden.

Ashu inspected the kitchen where food for the people staying at the isolation centre is prepared and expressed his satisfaction over the hygiene maintained over there.

Ashu said, “The food being served to the people staying at the centre tastes like home-cooked food. One serving has four chapatis, daal, sabzi and salad. Tea is also being served along with rusk and biscuits for three times daily. The best facilities are being provided and a new setup for washing bed sheets and pillow covers is also being established at the centre.”

“I have deputed MC councillor Sunny Bhalla to help the district administration if anything is required at the centre,” Ashu said.

The leaders also interacted with the staff from the health department and district administration that have been deputed at the centre.

BITTU HANDS OVER PPE KITS

Bittu handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the staff. He lauded the health department officials for their fight against Covid-19 and said Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government is committed to the welfare of residents. “There are always sufficient funds to provide the best healthcare to residents. Medical equipment worth ₹1 crore has already been provided to the health department out of my Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund. I will also provide more funds if the health department wants to purchase additional equipment,” Bittu said.

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at the isolation centre set up at Residential School for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana on Monday. ( HT PHOTO )

Ashu said he has in total, donated 250 PPE kits at the isolation centre. “Hundred PPE kits were handed over by MC councillor Mamta Ashu on Saturday and 150 kits were handed over by me on Monday. The health department staff will be provided with the best infrastructure to fight Covid-19,” Ashu said.

Besides, Punjab Congress leader Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) vice-chairman Karan Warring also accompanied Ashu and Bittu.

Videos, where the residents have alleged that no proper facilities are being provided to them at isolation centres, have earlier gone viral on social media portals.

On May 2, MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains had accused the district administration of mismanagement at the centres and delay in the screening of pilgrims who had returned from Nanded. The MLA had alleged that no proper facilities are being provided at the isolation centres and the pilgrims are struggling to even get potable water.