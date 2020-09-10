Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / ASI hurt in mob attack in Balliyewal village

ASI hurt in mob attack in Balliyewal village

ASI Kuldeep Singh said alerted to a clash between two groups in the village, a group of six police personnel reached the spot where men and women of the two rival groups were attacking each other with sticks and stones. When the cops intervened the mob turned on them after one Gurpreet instigated the horde.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused also vandalised the cops’ vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least 53 people, including women, opened attack on a police party on Wednesday night, after the cops reached Balliyewal village following reports of a clash between two rival groups.

ASI Kuldeep Singh said alerted to a clash between two groups in the village, a group of six police personnel reached the spot where men and women of the two rival groups were attacking each other with sticks and stones. When the cops intervened the mob turned on them after one Gurpreet instigated the horde.

The mob tore the ASI’s uniform and tossed his turban. They then dragged him on the road with his hair. It was only after sarpanch Amarjit Singh came to the ASI’s rescue did the attackers desist. The ASI had to be hospitalised as he was grievously injured in the attack. Other police personnel were able to escape. The accused also vandalised the cops’ vehicle.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh, Sunny, Harbans Singh, Satnam Singh, Sheela, Mani, Jassi, Bhajan Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur, Bishan Das and Pooja. Around 41 people are still unidentified. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharge of his public functions), 341(wrongful restraint), 324 (cause hurt with a weapon), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.



Four people, including two women,suffered injuries in the clash.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Sep 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST
One dead, one injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in South City 2
Sep 10, 2020 23:45 IST
HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
Gurugram: DTCP to mark unauthorised colonies on district urban plan, more demolition drives on the anvil
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.