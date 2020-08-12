Sections
ASI, man posing as excise inspector held for extortion in Moga

The district police arrest an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fake excise inspector from Kot Isse Khan sub-division in Moga on Wednesday for extorting money from truck...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district police arrest an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fake excise inspector from Kot Isse Khan sub-division in Moga on Wednesday for extorting money from truck drivers.

The accused were identified as ASI Major Singh, who is posted at Kot Isse Khan police station, and Sukhmander Singh of Galauti village in Moga. Police said Sukhmander is a driver and was extorting money from truck drivers posing as an excise inspector.

DSP Shubeg Singh said a case was registered on the complaint of truck driver Gurjeet Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, both accused were arrested, and further investigation is on.

The truck driver alleged that when he was going to Tarn Taran from Fatehgarh Sahib on August 10, the ASI and Sukhmander, who was in civil clothes, stopped him. “Sukhmander said he is an excise inspector and asked for documents. When I asked him to show an identity proof, he failed to produce one and started arguing. He took away Rs 1,600 from the dashboards of the truck,” he said.



The case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 419(cheating by personation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Kot Isse Khan police station.

