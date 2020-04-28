ASI on Covid-19 duty dies of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday while he was on duty at Talwandi Bhilla village in Kartarpur sub-division of the district.

The deceased, 50-year-old Harjeet Singh, was a resident of Butta village.

He had been posted at a Sewa Kendra, but was deployed at a check-post outside Bhilla village by the rural police 10 days ago after local authorities detected a Covid-19 case there.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Harjeet had joined the duty in the morning and a few hours later, he complained of chest pain.

His colleagues took him to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.

The ASI’s body has been handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem examination, the police official added.