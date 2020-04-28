Sections
Home / Cities / ASI on Covid-19 duty dies of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar

ASI on Covid-19 duty dies of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar

The 50-year-old cop was deployed at a check-post outside Bhilla village where a Covid-19 case had been detected 10 days ago

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday while he was on duty at Talwandi Bhilla village in Kartarpur sub-division of the district.

The deceased, 50-year-old Harjeet Singh, was a resident of Butta village.

He had been posted at a Sewa Kendra, but was deployed at a check-post outside Bhilla village by the rural police 10 days ago after local authorities detected a Covid-19 case there.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Harjeet had joined the duty in the morning and a few hours later, he complained of chest pain.



His colleagues took him to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.

The ASI’s body has been handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem examination, the police official added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.