ASI, son and wife booked for dowry death

Twenty days before his retirement, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarlochan Singh of Kochar Market police post, along with his son Atinderpal Singh and wife Jinder Kaur, have been booked for dowry death after his daughter-in-law Davinder Kaur died on Thursday.

Davinder Kaur, 29, had married Atinderpal Singh in February 2019. She was a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School in Koomkalan. According to Shinder Kaur, mother of the victim, the accused used to harass her for dowry. The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

Shinder Kaur, in her complaint, stated that the accused had informed her on Thursday that Davinder Kaur had consumed some poisonous substance and they had admitted her to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Kaur added that when they reached the hospital, Davinder Kaur was alive. She told that her that her father-in-law, husband and mother-in-law forcefully administrated celphos to her. She died while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division Number 7 police station, said that a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. He added that the police will arrest the accused soon.

On the other hand, the victim’s kin staged a protest at civil hospital alleging police of inaction. They demanded arrest of the accused.

Harjinder Singh, father of the victim, alleged that the police were favouring Tarlochan Singh and gave them time to escape to avoid arrest. The protests continued for at least two hours. Later, the police officials pacified them and promised that the accused will be behind the bars very soon after which they lifted the protest.

The family also announced that they will not cremate the body till the arrest of the accused.

ASI Tarlochan Singh is to retire on September 30.