Sections
Home / Cities / ASI tells judge ‘cops have right to thrash accused’, gets notice

ASI tells judge ‘cops have right to thrash accused’, gets notice

The incident took place when the judge, Parminder Singh Grewal, was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Parminder Kumar Mehmi, father of Amol Mehmi who allegedly dragged Mulak Raj, an ASI, on his car bonnet

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:11 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Taking exception to the statement of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) that “police have every right to give beatings to the accused at the time of his arrest”, the additional district and sessions judge, Jalandhar, on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the cop for display of intemperate conduct in the courtroom.

The incident took place when the judge, Parminder Singh Grewal, was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Parminder Kumar Mehmi, father of Amol Mehmi who allegedly dragged Mulak Raj, an ASI, on his car bonnet on May 2 during curfew. Amol, who was arrested earlier, was granted bail on May 13.

Parminder Kumar along with his son was charged with attempt to murder and sections.

On Tuesday, ASI Surjit Singh, who brought case file to the court, made the remark when the judge asked him whether the police beat Amol Mehmi up at the time of his arrest.



The judge also found that the ASI spoke in a loud manner as if he was shouting in the courtroom.

The court directed Surjit Singh to file the reply on the next date of hearing on May 21 as to why necessary legal proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The judge also directed Jalandhar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to depute a responsible official not below the rank of a superintendent of police (SP) to assist the court in the case as “lower rank officials like ASI Surjit Singh do not know how to behave”.

The court observed ASI Surjit’s behaviour was highly reprehensible which is not expected from a member of the police force. “It also shows that the cop has no regard for the rule of law and he considered that he and police are law unto themselves,” the judge said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

500 migrants gathered at Dera Bassi screening centre lathi-charged by police
May 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Dynamics of Indo-Pak relations in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
Over 50% migrants from Sangrur refuse to return their hometowns
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
From June 1, govt to restart 200 trains but without ACs, bookings to start soon
May 20, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.