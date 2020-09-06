Sections
Aspiring teachers protest, seek jobs in Sangrur

Members of Unemployed B.Ed TET Pass Teachers Union held a protest march in the city of state school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Teachers’ Day on Saturday. The...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Members of Unemployed B.Ed TET Pass Teachers Union held a protest march in the city of state school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Teachers’ Day on Saturday. The aspiring teachers raised slogans against the state government and sought jobs.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of the union, said around 3 lakh new students had been enrolled in government schools during this academic session and 15,000 posts of master cadre are required in Punjab. “We demand that 10,000 posts of teachers should be filled immediately and the age limit of recruitment should be increased from 37 to 42,” said Randeep Sangatpura, press secretary of the union.

Another body of teachers, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), has opposed the Nation Education Policy 2020 and initiated a campaign ‘Teachers reject NEP’. Members of this organisaton held a protest across parts of the state. DTF members also termed the New Education Policy (NEP) as being pro-privatisation, centralisation, commercialisation and saffronisation. “The new education policy sidelines democratic, multicultural and scientific values and even represents mythology as history,” a joint statement from the teachers said.

