Sections
Home / Cities / Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara

Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara

Incessant rainfall since the past three days in the state has led to water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishnai river in the region.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 07:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Goalpara Assam

National Disaster Respond Force (NDRF) personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Goalpara district on Monday. (ANI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 56 people from flood-affected areas in Matia, Goalpara on Monday.

Incessant rainfall since the past three days in the state has led to water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishnai river in the region.

The overflowing of the rivers has severely affected the life of locals in Hawra Ghat village, leaving many locals marooned. An NDRF team, however, reached the flood-affected village and transported the locals to safe places.

The team is also assisting the district administration in the distribution of masks, screening inundated areas, and other guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Over 1,450 locals have been evacuated during this monsoon season by the 1st Battalion of NDRF Guwahati.

Around 12 search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed in Assam in districts, including Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia.

Besides four search and rescue teams of NDRF have been earmarked to tackle the flood situation. The NDRF control room is also keeping a close watch in other flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the floods in Assam have affected 24 districts, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee hits back at Kangana: ‘Someone is really concerned about our bills’
Jul 21, 2020 08:15 IST
Oil stuck near $40 with demand concerns keeping bulls in check
Jul 21, 2020 08:13 IST
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in
Jul 21, 2020 08:13 IST
Google Meet integration starts rolling out on Gmail for Android
Jul 21, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.