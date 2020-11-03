Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Assam government deports 42 Bangladeshi nationals back

Assam government deports 42 Bangladeshi nationals back

Police said the 42 people were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi international border between India and the neighbouring country

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:04 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally and were staying in Assam deported back on Monday. (HT photo)

The Assam government authorities on Monday deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, who had entered the porous and most-populous north-eastern state and were living illegally,

Police officials at Karimganj district in Barak Valley said the 42 people were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi international border between India and the neighbouring country.

“The Bangladeshi nationals were deported at 2.30pm following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol and other formalities,” said Mayank Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj.

These Bangladeshi nationals were detected and arrested from various parts of Assam such as Guwahati, Cachar, South Salmara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:22 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:12 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: What future beholds for Americans
Nov 03, 2020 13:18 IST
Delhi: CISF head constable dies of burn injuries
Nov 03, 2020 13:15 IST
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 13:22 IST
Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband for projecting her as ‘absent mother’
Nov 03, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.