Assault on tea vendor in Noida: SI suspended for dereliction of duty

Noida A sub-inspector of the Noida police was suspended on Wednesday for dereliction of duty, days after a tea vendor alleged that he was assaulted by two policemen.

The incident had come to fore on Monday when a purported audio of the vendor, who runs a tea stall at Noida’s Atta market, was circulated on social media. In the audio, the victim, Durgesh, claimed that a sub-inspector and a constable from the Atta police post assaulted him on Saturday when he tried to open his shop. He had also alleged that the two cops demanded ₹5,000 from him as a bribe.

A purported video of the alleged incident had also surfaced. In the video, the sub-inspector is seen assaulting the vendor, the police said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner had ordered an inquiry which was carried out by Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Zone 1.

“The cops in question had gone to the area for a raid to ensure that guidelines of the weekend lockdown were being followed. The vendor had kept his shop open beyond permitted time and the sub-inspector had brought him back to the police post. However, he was not booked for the violation which was a mistake on the part of the SI. This is why he was suspended for dereliction of duty. He was seen assaulting the victim in the video,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

However, police officials said that a probe in the matter has not yet revealed the role of any other police personnel. “Even the allegations of extortion or any money being exchanged have not been proven yet,” said the DCP.

The DCP also said that if any violations are found during the weekend lockdown, the department will immediately take action against offenders.