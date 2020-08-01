Assault on truck driver transporting meat: Badshahpur SHO suspended

Gurugram A day after a 25-year-old truck driver was allegedly beaten up with rods by a group of men on the suspicion that he was carrying beef, the station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station was suspended on Saturday for “negligence of duty”, said the police.

The incident had taken place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Badshahpur police station.

The police said that they are conducting raids to arrest close aides of Pradeep Yadav (26) for their involvement in the assault. Yadav, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was arrested in the case on Friday.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have identified the suspects and are conducting raids at multiple spots to arrest the remaining suspects. “These men call themselves cow vigilantes and take law in their hands. This is not the first time they have been involved in such an incident. They threaten people in the meat business and assault them whenever they get a chance,” he said.

The suspects had followed the victim, Lukman of Nuh, from Badshahpur to Jama Masjid in Sadar market and assaulted him as they suspected that he was transporting cow meat, the police said, adding that the victim was transporting buffalo meat.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that several motorcyclists had chased the victim as he was driving his pick-up truck and was on the way to deliver meat at a shop near the mosque. “The suspects had assaulted him in Sadar market area first and later bundled him in his truck and took him to Jail Chowk in Badshahpur, where he was beaten up again. He has suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” he said.

According to the police, the suspects had assaulted the victim with iron rods and a hammer.

Tahir Qureshi, who has been running a meat shop in the Sadar area for the past 11 years, said that the area is no longer safe. “This is not the first such incident. Four years ago, a similar incident took place with one of our men. On Friday, despite calling on the police control room number five times, they did not respond and took more than 1.5 hours after I informed them that the suspects might kill the victim,” he said.

Qureshi said that the shop owners have demanded a permanent police post in the area and regular patrolling.

Police commissioner Rao said the SHO has been suspended as he failed to handle the situation. “We have already deployed a police team in the area, and have taken a serious note on why the police control room number does not respond at the time of emergency. We have given the task to the technical team who will resolve the glitches,” he said.

The police said the suspects had also manhandled policemen who had reached the spot and broken window panes of a PCR van as the cops were trying to shield the victim.

Several videos have emerged on social media which purportedly show at least a dozen policemen watching as suspects were beating up the victim. The police had on Friday registered an FIR against unknown persons, though one suspect was already arrested.