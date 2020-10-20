Sections
Assessment notices: Ludhiana traders seek govt intervention, warn of agitation

They also gave an ultimatum to the state government to roll back the notices by October 25 or face intensified agitation.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three days after the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal staged a protest against the serving of VAT assessment notices to traders pertaining to the year 2013-14, the industrial sector has now sought relief from the state government.

Members of Auto Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA-India) rued that the industry which is already reeling under losses is struggling to get back on track post-lockdown period. They demanded that the government should postpone the entire process of disposing of cases pending since 2013-14 as arranging the required documents is a lengthy process.

President APMA, Gurpargat Singh Kahlon said, “The industry is the backbone of the economy and efforts should be made to revive the industrial activity in the state. Arranging the documents being demanded by the department is a lengthy process. The government should not create hurdles and instead allow the industry to focus on production. We are not demanding that the sales tax department should roll back the notices, but the process should be postponed for at least three months.”

Earlier on October 17, members of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal had staged a protest over the issue and demanded that the state government should roll back the notices.

They also gave an ultimatum to the state government to roll back the notices by October 25 or face intensified agitation.

State general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra said, “Traders are already reeling under losses and the government, rather than helping them, is harassing them by issuing notices. Around 70,000 notices have been issued in the state pertaining to the year 2013-14 and of those over 23,000 have been issued in Ludhiana. We will raise an agitation against the government if the sales tax department fails to roll back the notices.”

