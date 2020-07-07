Assets, cash worth Rs 47 lakh of nabbed Kapurthala smuggler seized

Sections
The police seized 250 gram gold worth Rs 12 lakh from a bank locker, two insurance policies worth Rs 30 lakh and one fixed deposit of Rs 5.50 lakh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

Police have started the process of seizing the assets and other properties of Sarabjit Singh Logha, a notorious drug smuggler, who was arrested with 1kg heroin on Saturday.

On Monday, the police seized 250 gram gold worth Rs 12 lakh from a bank locker, two insurance policies worth Rs 30 lakh and one fixed deposit of Rs 5.50 lakh in the name of Logha and his wife.

He made these from the drug money, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said.

Logha, a resident of Mehtabghar in Kapurthala, has been involved in inter-state drug smuggling for a decade and faced at least 10 criminal cases, the police said.



Earlier, police had seized gold worth Rs 9 lakh, Rs 7.20 lakh in cash and a swift car after accused Logha was arrested by the district police with 1 kg heroin on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said.

The SSP said the process of seizing his other properties, including one on his friend’s name, which he made with drug money was also initiated. “We have also arrested Bharat Bhushan alias Sonu, a Kapurthala resident, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for taking money from him on the assurance that he will remove his name from the FIR in this case by bribing police officials,” he added.

Also, the police have identified 100 convicted peddlers and gangsters, whose properties and assets will be attached over the next few weeks. The majority of these properties include agricultural land and residential buildings, besides expensive vehicles and bank accounts.

This year, properties worth Rs 18 crore of arrested peddlers and gangsters have been seized against the corresponding figure for 2019, which was only Rs 2 crore.

