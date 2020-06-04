Astrology radio show lands Ludhiana police in soup, local sends complaint to Punjab CM, DGP

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The complaint came after the Ludhiana police uploaded a post on their official Facebook page about a talk show, ‘Know yourself through astrology during corona’, on a private radio channel. (Representative image/ AFP)

A city resident on Wednesday wrote to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta to complain against an astrology radio talk show by Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary with astrologer Ajay Shahi.

The complaint came after the Ludhiana police uploaded a post on their official Facebook page about a talk show, “Know yourself through astrology during corona”, on a private radio channel.

The post claimed it was an initiative of the Ludhiana police and “Astro Intelligence”. After the initiative drew criticism in the comments, the post was taken down.

Dr Amandeep Singh Bains of Dugri, who sent the complaint via e-mail, said believing in astrology was a personal matter. “Hence, police supporting and promoting it is unacceptable. Corona warriors have been working on the frontline for months, and this step of police taking the help of astrologers is inappropriate,” he added.



On his part, DCP Chaudhary said he was invited for the talk show to answer callers’ questions regarding the Covid-19 lockdown. He said he was aware that an astrologer was also speaking on the show, but he talked only about the virus and lockdown.

