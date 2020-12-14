At 14.6°C, Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

Chandigarh The appearance of fog after a brief spell of rain on Saturday brought the city’s maximum temperature down to 14.6°C on Monday, making Chandigarh colder than Shimla that had a temperature of 14.9°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the day temperature is likely to increase in the coming days, the nights will become colder.

“Since sunlight couldn’t enter owing to fog, the day temperature stayed on the lower side. It was eight degrees below the normal temperature and visibility also dropped to 500 metres in the morning,” said an IMD official.

As fog clears up in the next few days, the days will become warmer, but clear nights will cause the temperature to drop and it can go as low as 5°C this week.

Even though visibility remained affected on Monday morning, no flights were delayed or cancelled, as per airport officials.

Colder nights ahead

Meanwhile, a warning for cold wave conditions has been given for Thursday and Friday. A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees below normal. It can also be declared if the minimum temperature reduces to 4°C or below.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was slightly lower than Sunday’s 14.9°C. Though the minimum temperature also decreased from 13°C to 11°C, it was four notches above normal. This left a variance of less than 4 degrees between the day and night temperatures of the city.

The next three days are expected to see highs and lows of 17°C and 6°C to 9°C, respectively. Moderate to shallow fog may also appear.