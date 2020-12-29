Sections
Home / Cities / At 20, Ludhiana sees lowest single-day Covid count since June

At 20, Ludhiana sees lowest single-day Covid count since June

So far, 959 patients have succumbed to the virus while 23, 343 patients have recovered. The district currently has 364 active cases, with a recovery rate of 94.6%.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In the previous few months, the lowest single-day count was witnessed on October 26 when 24 positive cases were reported. (HT FILE)

With just 20 fresh Covid infections, Ludhiana on Monday saw its lowest single-day count since June 27 when 18 cases were reported. One patient also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The deceased is a 78-year-old male from Daba colony.

In the previous few months, the lowest single-day count was witnessed on October 26 when 24 positive cases were reported.

Taking into account the number of cases reported on Monday, the total count of positive cases in the district has gone up to 24, 669. So far, 959 patients have succumbed to the virus while 23, 343 patients have recovered. The district currently has 364 active cases, with a recovery rate of 94.6%.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that 1, 361 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on Monday and their results are expected shortly.

