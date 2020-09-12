At 303, Ghaziabad sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday

With 303 new Covid-19 infections, Ghaziabad district on Saturday saw its highest single-day case spike since March, a rise which took the number of active cases in the district to a record 1,829, as per the state control room report.

The district has now recorded a total of 10,522 cases, of whom 8,620 patients have recovered, and 73 have died.

Officials attributed the rise to the larger number of activities now allowed, but also said they were taking measures to control the spread of the infection.

In the 12 days of September, the district has added 2,209 new Covid-19 cases, up significantly from the same period in August, when 1,524 new infections were added to the district’s tally.

“The rise is on account of opening of activities after lockdown. We have asked officials to strictly monitor containment zones, and police officers will strictly enforce social distancing norms, and ensuring that people who do not wear masks get penalised. Even if cases rise, our prime focus will be on curbing fatalities. At present, we have the necessary medicines and equipment to deal with fresh cases and more resources will be roped in soon,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“We have also roped in mobile teams that will reach out to people in localities and check their health status. Further, awareness programs will also be organised,” he added.

The district crossed 10,000 cases on September 10.

“People are moving about freely, sometimes avoid wearing masks and fail to maintain social distancing. On our part, we are focussed on testing more people and sending them to isolation facilities if they test positive. Our surveillance activities are also going on a daily basis. The rise in number of cases is also seen in nearby districts,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.