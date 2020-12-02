At Ghaziabad border, locals help protesting farmers with food and water

New Delhi:

Help poured in for hundreds of farmers stationed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border (UP Gate border) on Wednesday as local residents distributed food, water, fruits and other items to the protesters.

Many volunteers of nearby gurudwaras and madarsas were seen distributing food, water, tea, snacks, and fruits to the farmers throughout the day.

Nitin Atri, who runs a milk products shop in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, said, “I may not be a farmer but my forefathers were and that is the reason I can connect with the cause of farmers who have gathered here to protest against the farm laws. I won’t sleep in peace if farmers sleep hungry near my house.”

Atri and his relatives and friends distributed food and bottled water during the lunch hour. Atri and his friends said they pooled in money and will continue their service till the protest continues.

Among the volunteers were five children aged between 3 and 16 years from a family living in Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. They had come with their grandmother and other family members to distribute food and water. While the elder ones took charge of food distribution, the children were enthusiastically offering water bottles not only to the farmers but also to the police personnel deployed there.

The children said their grandfather Surender Singh joined the farmers ever since the agitation began. “I came to the protest venue on Monday to meet my grandfather and felt bad when I saw the farmers were arranging meals for themselves. I asked my family if we can contribute. They agreed and arranged ration and packed water,” said 16-year-old Kajal, a Class 12 student.

After the lunch, around 4 pm, a five-member volunteer group from a madarasa in Mayur Vihar arrived in a tempo with apples and oranges.

Some Congress workers were seen offering tea and snacks to the farmers. As all of them were wearing scarves with the logo and symbol of the party, many farmers asked them either to remove their scarves or leave the venue.

After a brief discussion, the party workers removed the scarves and continued the distribution of tea and snacks.

Overall, the situation at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border remained peaceful on Wednesday. The farmers were seen resting in makeshift tents made on their tractors and on the road as well.