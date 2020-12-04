At Tikri border, Haryana volunteers ensure free ration, essentials for farmers

Apart from students, social organisations and khaps have also pitched in to support protesting farmers. (HT photo)

Tikri (Jhajjar) Meet Mann, of Charkhi Dadri, is among hundreds of volunteers from across states supplying vegetables, milk, ration and lassi to farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at the Tikri border.

On Thursday about 9am, a pick-up vehicle carrying 7,800 litre lassi and 2,000 litre milk stopped 100m from the farmers’ main protest site. Mann and 150-odd other volunteers distributed the refreshment among protesters.

“Our volunteers from Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, UP and other states, under the banner of the Zamindar Chattar Sabha, have been supplying essential commodities to farmers for the past seven days,” Mann said.

“My volunteers provide langar, tea, halwa, kheer, milk and lassi to farmers. In the afternoon, we provide meals and ration, with vegetable and ration for dinner,” he added.

Apart from students, social organisations and khaps have also pitched in to support protesting farmers.

The farmers wake up at 5.30am, and start work on preparing meal for their ‘jatha’ (a group of 4-5 trolleys that means 40-50 farmers) on national highway 10 itself, before joining the dharna. Each group has a separate kitchen in their small trolley, which is equipped with mobile charging facility, blankets, carpets, warm clothes, music facility and ration.

Sukhdev Singh, of Sangrur in Punjab, said five-seven persons prepare food and they congregate at the protest site around 10m and observe the sit-in till 4pm.

Sukhdev added, “Half of our group reaches the main protest site, from where speakers address all of us till 1 pm. Then, this group reaches back at the tractor trolley and the second group joins in.” He added, “We never imagined that we would get such overwhelming support from Haryana farmers.”

Slogans raised are ‘Inquilab Zinadabad (Long live the revolution); Sadda haq aithe rakh (Keep our rights here) and Kaale kannon wapas lo (repeal the black laws). Protesters have blocked the highway, but metro services remained unaffected.

Raju Mann, a farmer, said the laws will take their livelihood and land ownership. “The government should repeal these laws, which we did not demand. Why is the government giving away our future in the hands of big corporations, and ending the MSP and the mandi system. Modi can take away our life but not our land,” he added.

Mechanics and doctors are offering free service to farmers. Narayan Singh, a BAMS practitioner from Punjab’s Ferozepur, said, “Mechanics have been repairing tractors and we are treating farmers free of cost for the past two months. I travelled from Ferozepur on November 25 in an ambulance and have been providing medical facility to protesters. Cough, cold, fever and pain are common complaints.”

Narayan, who is not from a family of agriculturists, said, “I have joined this protest to extend support to the farmers. The government should listen to their grievances,” he added.