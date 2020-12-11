Sections
Atal Tunnel cleared for traffic after 3 days; snow, rain likely today

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Atal Tunnel that cuts across Rohtang Pass was cleared for traffic on Friday, three days after it was closed due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

The Kullu district administration has also cleared the Jalori Pass road for light vehicles. Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said road beyond Solang Nala has been cleared and people are advised to travel safely.

The weather was mostly cloudy throughout the state during the last 24 hours while minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal while maximum temperatures increased by two to three degrees.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said heavy snowfall and rain are very likely to occur throughout the state on December 12. “Weather will remain clear throughout the state from December 13 to 17,” he added.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 7°C while it was 5°C in Kufri. Manali, Dharmashala and Dalhousie recorded 4°C, 6.6°C and 6.2°C minimum temperatures respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 8°C, Solan 6.2°C, Bilaspur 8°C, Hamirpur 8.2°C, Nahan 11.9°C, Mandi 5°C and Kalpa shivered at minus 0.4°C. Keylong was coldest at minus 5.4°C.

