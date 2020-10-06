Atal Tunnel holds strategic significance: Himachal CM

Sections
Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, renders a strategic advantage to the armed forces of the country by providing year-long connectivity to border areas.

In a statement, the CM said that Manali-Leh-Ladakh Road has a strategic significance and, the Atal Tunnel would facilitate faster mobilisation of troops and supplies to the borders of the country. Thakur said that the all-weather tunnel would also be a blessing for the people of Lahaul and Spiti district, as it would help them remain connected with the rest of the country throughout the year.

“For tourists, the 9.02 km long tunnel would shorten the distance from Manali to Lahaul and Spiti districts by several kilometers,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the tunnel would give a boost to tourism development in the Lahaul valley.



The CM said that the reduction in travel time would also help farmers of the valley transport their produce easily to the market.

He said that now their precious crops like peas, broccoli, and potatoes would no longer rot in trucks before reaching Kullu and other markets.

Essential commodities like petrol and vegetable supplies would also be available throughout the year, he added.

