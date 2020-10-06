Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Atal Tunnel: Three accidents in three days, DGP says elaborate arrangements being made

Atal Tunnel: Three accidents in three days, DGP says elaborate arrangements being made

The BRO official said that he had requested the state police to prepare an SOP for traffic management

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

A truck loaded with potato coming from Lahaul towards Manali via Atal Tunnel overturned between Solang Nullah and Dhundhi on Tuesday. The truck also damaged a car in which some tourists were travelling.   (Aqil Khan/Ht)

Atal Tunnel, the longest highway tunnel at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet, has witnessed three accidents within three days of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BRO chief engineer of Atal Tunnel, Brig KP Purushothaman.

He said that the accidents took place due to negligent and reckless driving. He added that few tourists created a ruckus inside the tunnel. Some were clicking selfies while others threw caution and traffic norms to the wind.

“This indecent behaviour by the tourists was caught on cameras installed inside the tunnel,” he said.

Purushotman added that he had taken up the matter of safety and traffic management inside the tunnel with superintendents of police (SPs) of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.



The BRO official said that he had requested the state police to prepare an SOP for traffic management. On Sunday, three vehicles had collided inside the tunnel due to speeding, however, no case was registered as the motorists reached a compromise.

Meanwhile, Himachal director of general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that as an interim arrangement, one reserve from the battalion has been allotted to Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district police for control and management of traffic and law and order in the tunnel.

The 9.02km tunnel has been divided into two parts. A 4.5km stretch from south portal side will be manned by the Kullu police while the other half by the Lahaul-Spiti police.

He said that the BRO has set up control rooms at both north and south portal of the tunnel and a SI rank officer has been deployed at each control room.

Kundu said that police will also setup barriers at Solang and Teling for checking of vehicles before crossing the tunnel. No explosives or petroleum products will be allowed to be transported through the tunnel.

“Apart from this, we have drawn a standard operating procedures (SOP) for vehicles crossing the tunnel and managing traffic. A proposal has been sent to the government for setting up police stations at both north and south ends.

Police have set up a board of officials that visited Jawahar Tunnel in Banihal and Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee tunnel in Chenani-Nashri to study security setup adopted by the police of the two UTs.

The panel was headed by inspector general of police (security) Daljit Thakur. Recommendations of the board were submitted to the government, said Kundu.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Oct 06, 2020 22:10 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Oct 06, 2020 22:29 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Oct 06, 2020 22:20 IST

latest news

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 22:30 IST
When Hrithik Roshan revealed why he calls Katrina Kaif a ‘mazdoor’
Oct 06, 2020 22:28 IST
Surprise visit to GMC&H: J&K LG directs senior officers to tend to Covid patients
Oct 06, 2020 22:26 IST
Hathras incident: Candle march taken out in Ludhiana
Oct 06, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.