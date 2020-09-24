Sections
Atal Tunnel will strengthen nation’s security: Jai Ram

At a meeting in Manali, the Himachal CM discussed the arrangements for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the tunnel.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Preparations for the launch of the Rohtang tunnel are underway. (HT Photo)

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Atal Tunnel, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday held a meeting with Kullu district officials in Manali.

Besides paving the way for round-the-year movement to the border areas of Himachal, the tunnel will strengthen the security of the nation, the CM said during the meeting.

Stating that the PM would be accorded a traditional welcome on his proposed visit, Thakur directed the officers to ensure adherence to the standard operating procedures for Covid-19.

The CM called for maintenance of social distancing by the people while welcoming the national head and avoiding crowding in one place.



In view of the Covid pandemic, he said, adequate ambulances must be stationed at the venue and necessary arrangements made for isolation.

He said the inauguration programme will be broadcast live. Video screens would be installed at the district headquarters and other places for people to watch the event.

In the meeting, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said the commencement of Atal Tunnel is a historic event for the residents of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, adding that it would herald many activities of economic development in the entire region besides giving development a push.

MLA Surender Shourie, deputy commissioner Richa Verma, superintendent of police Gaurav Singh, Atal Tunnel chief engineer KP Purushothaman, BJP state vice-president Dhaneshwari Thakur and BJP district chief Bhimsen were present on the occasion.

