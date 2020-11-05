Attack on Haryana cops: One more arrested in Panchkula

The police on Thursday made one more arrest in the case where officials of the Haryana Police were attacked by villagers during a protest against mining at Rattewali village in Panchkula.

The accused was identified as Balwinder Singh of Maheshpur, Panchkula, who, as per police, is an advocate and was allegedly involved in the attack.

At least 16 policemen, including ACP Raj Kumar, were injured after being pelted with stones when they had gone to the village, 20km from the district headquarters, to disperse protesters blocking a road. Government vehicles were also damaged.

Two FIRs were registered and 47 villagers booked on various charges including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and mischief by fire or explosive substances.

While the first FIR is against the 13 arrested on Tuesday, the second was registered against 34 villagers on the complaint of the mining contractor.