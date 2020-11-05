Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Attack on Haryana cops: One more arrested in Panchkula

Attack on Haryana cops: One more arrested in Panchkula

At least 16 policemen were injured after being pelted with stones when they had gone to a village to disperse protesters blocking a road

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The police on Thursday made one more arrest in the case where officials of the Haryana Police were attacked by villagers during a protest against mining at Rattewali village in Panchkula.

The accused was identified as Balwinder Singh of Maheshpur, Panchkula, who, as per police, is an advocate and was allegedly involved in the attack.

At least 16 policemen, including ACP Raj Kumar, were injured after being pelted with stones when they had gone to the village, 20km from the district headquarters, to disperse protesters blocking a road. Government vehicles were also damaged.

Two FIRs were registered and 47 villagers booked on various charges including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and mischief by fire or explosive substances.

While the first FIR is against the 13 arrested on Tuesday, the second was registered against 34 villagers on the complaint of the mining contractor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
Rajasthan opts for Centre’s borrowing plan to meet GST shortfall
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
As Delhi battles bad air, new commission to fight pollution still to be formed
Nov 06, 2020 00:08 IST
TN first state to test 10 mn — all RT-PCR
Nov 06, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.